Anne Hathaway stunned Jared Leto with Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci prayer on WeCrashed set

The Oscar-winning actress revealed Tuesday that she hilariously gagged her WeCrashed costar Jared Leto last summer, when she surprised him with an impromptu performance of Lady Gaga’s iconic House of Gucci prayer on the Apple TV+ series’ set the day the Ridley Scott–directed film’s trailer dropped in July.

“I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us,” she said with a laugh, referring to Leto’s notable commitment to deeply immersing himself in the characters he plays both on and off set. However, she added, “The day the House of Gucci trailer came out, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn’t just let it be.”

She continued, recalling how after filming a particularly “intense scene all day” she bid Leto goodnight with a particularly plotted farewell.

“[I said], ‘Just one more thing,’ and I go, ‘Father, Son, House of Gucci,’ because you have to!” she said, reenacting both the sign of the cross and the Italian accent Gaga made famous in the Gucci trailer.

Anne Hathaway; Jared Leto in House of Gucci

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS; Fabio Lovino/MGM Anne Hathaway surprised Jared Leto by reenacting Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ prayer on the ‘WeCrashed’ set.

Leto’s reaction was, by Hathaway’s account, exactly what you’d expect.

“I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three,” she said. “It was like a Horcrux: Over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann…. He came back in and I was like, ‘Oh dear,’ and he was like, ‘Woah, I think I just time-traveled!'”

Hathaway told the story after Late Show host Stephen Colbert confirmed with her that she “hadn’t met” Leto “out of character” as controversial WeWork co-founder Neumann until the series’ SXSW premiere last weekend.

During their initial Zoom meeting, Hathaway thought Leto “was Paolo Gucci” because, while he wasn’t doing the infamous accent he perfected for the film, it was the “look in the eyes” that did it for her.

Hathaway leads WeCrashed with Leto as Rebekah Neumann, Adam’s wife whose partnership with her husband during the rise and fall of WeWork is chronicled throughout the project, which also stars America Ferrera.

WeCrashed premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Watch Hathaway share the hilarious moment around the seven-minute mark in the Colbert interview below.

