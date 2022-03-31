Annalise Basso, Steven Ogg, Jay Huguley & More Board Crime Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer) Tracy Campbell (House of Payne), Steven Ogg (Apple TV+’s Emancipation), Jay Huguley (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Denise Smolarek and newcomer Avalon Reign have signed on to star in the crime drama Now I See, from writer-director Carissa Stutzman and Anthem Entertainment.

The film centers on Claire Moyer (Basso), a blind woman who is overly cautious with her six-year-old daughter, Briar (Reign). When Briar goes missing on Christmas Day, Claire faces her worst nightmare and sets out in the darkness to find her. Knowing her daughter’s life is at stake and frustrated by a lack of police effort, she joins forces with her boyfriend Beck (Campbell). But when law enforcement turns their investigation onto Beck, Claire has no choice but to take matters into her own hands. Ogg will play Sheriff Walker Donley, with Huguley as Officer Hooper Miller—both assigned to the case of finding Claire’s daughter. Basso is producing alongside Joshua Stutzman and Carissa Stutzman.

Basso currently stars as LJ Folger on TNT’s Snowpiercer and is otherwise best known for turns in films including Slender Man, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Captain Fantastic and Oculus. Additional TV credits include Constantine, Nikita, New Girl, Parks and Recreation and Bones.

Payne has previously appeared in series including House of Payne and Army Wives, among other projects.

Ogg is a BAFTA Award nominee who currently stars alongside Basso as Snowpiercer‘s Pike. He will next be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s Apple thriller Emancipation and cyberpunk indie The Dresden Sun. The actor has also appeared on the film side in Ani Simon-Kennedy’s Tribeca drama The Short History of the Long Road and Carl Strathie’s sci-fi pic Solis, among other projects. Additional TV credits include AMC’s Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, Amazon’s The Tick and HBO’s Westworld.

Huguley will next be seen in Daniel Adams’ feature The Walk with Terrence Howard , Malcom McDowell and Justin Chatwin. He’s previously appeared in films including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 12 Years a Slave and The Glorias, and on such series as NCIS: New Orleans, The Walking Dead and Treme.

Smolarek’s past credits include the films The Interrogation and Parallel Universe.

Basso is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gochman Law Group; Campbell by Tangerine Talent and Pierce Entertainment; Ogg by APA and Trisko Talent Management in Vancouver; and Huguley by A3 Artists Agency, Landrum Arts LA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.