‘Anna’ Star Sasha Luss To Lead Action Thriller ‘Latency’ — AFM  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Russian model and actor Sasha Luss has signed on to star in Latency, a gamer-action thriller written and directed by James Croke.

The film is set to begin production on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, with international sales handled by Red Sea Media at the upcoming American Film Market.

The flick follows Hana, a professional gamer who suffers from acute agoraphobia. When Hana receives a new device to enhance her game by interpreting her brain activity, she begins to wonder if the device is reading her mind or now actually controlling it. Alexis Ren is also set to star.

Producers include Scott Clayton, Wych Kaosayananda, Gary A. Hirsch, and Jordan Gertner, best known for producing films such as Vincent Gallo’s Buffalo 66, Larry Clark’s Bully, and Spring Breakers, directed by Harmony Korine.

Croke has worked in the Australian film and television industry as a Production Designer and Art Director. He wrote, directed, and designed the short film Shift, which won the 2014 Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) award for design on a short film.

“We’re so excited to be working with the Latency team. I love this project with its gaming and metaverse setting this feels very timely and brings up salient moral questions,” said Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich.

Luss, who is best known for starring in Luc Besson’s Anna, also stars in the upcoming Paramount release of Sheroes.

Luss is repped by David Unger, Chris Prapha at Artists International Group, and Peter Nichols at Lichter, Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Ren is repped by Jim Osbourne, Kris Heller at the Agency for the Performing Arts, and Danny Miller at Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. Croke is repped by Needeya Islam at Cameron’s Management and Gary Unger at Exile Entertainment.