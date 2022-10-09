Anna Sorokin, out on house arrest, poses from window and roof of new Manhattan apartment

Socialite scammer Anna Sorokin had a busy first day under house arrest, striking several poses in a photo shoot from the windows and rooftop of her new East Village pad.

The fake German heiress, whose years-long con bilking New York’s elite was the subject of the Netflix show “Inventing Anna,” smiled for a photographer Saturday as she leaned out of her walkup apartment window wearing her trademark thick-rimmed glasses and a black, hooded sweater.

The 31-year old could be seen posing as the photographer stood on the fire escape of her building — where she’s been ordered to remain under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring following her release from prison earlier this week.

She was also spotted strutting on her rooftop.

Sorokin, 31, smiled from the rooftop of her new Manhattan digs. kevin c downs

Sorokin, who had partied her way through New York elite circles pretending she was a wealthy heiress named Anna Delvey, won her release from the Orange County Correctional Facility where she has spent the last 17 months in ICE custody as she fights her deportation.

As part of her release, she has also been banned from all forms of social media. She posted $10,000 bail, which Sorokin’s rep said she made by selling her artwork online.

Sorokin, who was released from prison Friday, poses for a photographer from her apartment window in the East Village. kevin c downs

Sorokin made a beeline to Manhattan once she got out on Friday and has been getting comfortable in her new digs planning her future endeavors in addition to peacocking for photos.

“She relaxed and is getting used to the rules and hopefully her new future,” a rep for Sorokin told The Post.

“She made phone calls, ate non prison food and is planning for her immigration hearing and her appeal [as] well as her future entrepreneurial ventures,” the rep said.

In 2019, Sorokin was convicted on eight counts, including grand larceny and theft of services. She was also convicted of attempted grand larceny for trying to fake her way into a $22 million bank loan for an arts club.

She served four years in prison, and was released on good behavior on Feb. 11, 2021. Six weeks later, she was picked up by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on March 25, 2021, and held at the Orange County Correctional Facility.

She plans on appealing both her criminal conviction and deportation, the latter of which she is unlikely to win, according to legal experts.

“I think the odds of her being able to remain in the country are extremely low. She’s on, essentially, a fast track for ultimate removal from the United States,” said immigration lawyer Nicola Tegoni with Dunnington Bartholow & Miller in Manhattan

Tegoni said she could be saved from deportation if she wins an appeal of her original conviction.

“If the appeals judge overthrows the conviction then she will not have any deportation consequences,” he said.

In an interview with The New York Times from her new apartment, Sorokin said she hopes to support herself in the future with her art and is considering other possible projects. She had a solo show in NYC in May titled “Allegedly” and has been selling pieces through social media.

The con artist must wear an electronic monitoring anklet while under house arrest. kevin c downs

“I’ve not figured out my whole life in two days. But I’ve managed to do something out of my life while being in jail, so I guess this will be a little easier,” she said.

Sorokin is considering launching a podcast and writing a book — “something with criminal-justice reform to kind of highlight the struggles of other girls,” she told The Times.

The German national was highly critical of the US immigration system from behind bars. When asked why she chose to remain in prison in America instead of returning to Germany, she told the paper it would have been “a sign of capitulation.”

Sorokin plans to appeal her criminal conviction and deportation. KEVIN C DOWNS

“I just did not want it to go down the way ICE wanted it to. Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” she said.

“I could have left, but I chose not to because I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong. I have so much history in New York and I felt like if I were in Europe, I’d be running from something. But if jail does not prove people wrong, then what will?”

Sorokin told the paper she’s embraced “a new perspective” on being released from prison this time compared to her initial release February 2021, before she was detained by ICE.

Other residents of Sorokin’s building didn’t seem bothered by their new neighbor.

“She wasn’t hateful or murderous. She wasn’t scary. I’m definitely opposed to white collar crime. They should be prosecuted as much as any other, but there is something about her that is sympathetic,” said Abbe Hill, 58, a scenic artist.

Hill’s daughter, Be Hill, 17, told The Post “She stole some money. I didn’t see a problem. I thought it was cool, whatever.”

Hill said she would “ask her how did she do it. I’m curious.”