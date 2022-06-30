Anna Sawai, Joe Tippett & Kiersey Clemons Among Cast Of Apple’s Live-Action Godzilla and Titans Series – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+’s live-action Godzilla and Titans series has cast Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown) and Elisa Lasowski (Versailles). The untitled project is a Legendary Television production based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.

Sawai will star as ‘Cate,’ a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers.

Watabe will portray ‘Kentaro,’ an intelligent, creative, and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process. Clemons will portray ‘May,’ an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her.

Tippett will portray Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organization. Lasowski will portray ‘Duvall,’ an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

The Monsterverse series follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. It will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer on the series, which is produced for Apple TV+ by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black, who serves as showrunner, and Matt Fraction.

The series is also executive produced by Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Executive producing for Toho Co. Ltd. is Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Toho is the owner of Godzilla and other classic characters and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series.

