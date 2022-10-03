Anna Marsh Named Deputy CEO Canal+ Group – The Hamden Journal

Long-serving Studiocanal exec, Anna Marsh, has been appointed Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group. Marsh joined the company’s production, distribution and international sales subsidiary, Studiocanal, in 2008 where she held such titles as Head of International Sales and Managing Director of Studiocanal UK, before being appointed CEO of Studiocanal in 2019.

Maxime Saada, Chairman of the Canal+ Group Executive Board commented, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Marsh as Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group. Thanks to her and her teams, Studiocanal now occupies a central position within the film and audiovisual industry. In 2022, in addition to further consolidating its presence in all its territories, Studiocanal has continued its growth, notably with the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks in Benelux. Anna Marsh is a great professional, and a passionate person, whom the Group is proud to count among its own. This appointment is a new illustration of the confidence Canal+ Group has in her and of her now transversal role within the Group.”

Marsh has nearly 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. After graduating from the University of Otago in New Zealand and then HEC, she began her career in 2002 in the international sales department of Tele Images Productions (Marathon Group) before being named International Sales Manager at TF1 International.

She has steadily risen through the ranks at Canal, originally joining Studiocanal in 2008 as VP International Sales. Earlier this year, she was appointed member of the Canal+ Group Management Board.