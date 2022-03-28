Anna Lore Joins DC Universe-Set CW Pilot – The Hamden Journal

Anna Lore (All American) has been tapped for a series-regular role in the CW’s pilot Gotham Knights. Lore will play one of the leads, Stephanie Brown, in the DC Comics-based project.

Written by Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

With sarcasm matched only by her intellect, Stephanie (Lore) was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles. She’s honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent might be hiding a less-than-perfect home life.

Lore joined Gotham Knights in recasting; she replaced another actress who was never announced. Lore joins series regulars Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Oscar Morgan.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Lore just recently wrapped filming an untitled John Logan thriller for Blumhouse and Peacock. Most recently she can be seen in a major recurring role on the CW/Netflix drama All American. Her credits also include a leading role in Blumhouse’s Into the Dark: My Valentine for Hulu, and a recurring role on the HBO Max series DC’s Doom Patrol. Lore is repped by Innovative Artists, manager Kevin Donahue and attorney Erik Hyman of Paul Hastings.