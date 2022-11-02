Anna Faris talks ex Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Anna Faris appears on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Anna Faris and her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, are making a modern family.

The Mom actress explained to People while promoting her new movie, The Estate — a comedy with Kathleen Turner, Toni Collette and David Duchovny, which arrives in theaters Friday — that she and Pratt’s family, which includes his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, are in a good place.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” said Faris, who married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

Faris and Pratt married in July 2009, after co-starring in the movie Take Me Home Tonight. They welcomed son Jack, now 10, in 2012, but announced their split in Aug. 2017.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, with their son, Jack, attend Pratt’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pratt then married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019, and they have two daughters: six-month-old Eloise and 2-year-old Lyla.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Faris said she’s “happy” with the way things have turned out.

“And it feels just much easier now that time has passed,” she said. “It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

She described Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, as “awesome.”

“She’s just on top of it,” she said. “I love how she is with Jack.”

In fact, Faris can envision her family, which includes Barrett’s two children from a previous marriage, hanging out with the Pratts on holidays.

“We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,” she says. “And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.”

Her latest film took her to New Orleans, so Barrett accompanied her.

“We realized early on that we didn’t want to be apart,” Faris said. “There’s a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate.”