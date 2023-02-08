Anna Faris, 46, strips down for Super Bowl ad, calls the experience ‘thrilling’

Anna Faris is proving there is a first time for everything — including going nude in a commercial for Super Bowl LVII.

The 46-year-old actress opened up about her risqué ad for Avocados from Mexico, a non-profit organization that promotes the popular fruit, in an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

When Faris was asked during the interview what it was like receiving the call to star in the Super Bowl commercial, she responded, “It was thrilling,” especially because she had never done a commercial previously.

“For this to be a Super Bowl commercial feels like one of those moments of, like, high school revenge,” Faris joked.

The actress detailed how the Avocados from Mexico project came to fruition, as the food company wanted her to portray Eve in a unique twist on the classic biblical story.

“Our ad tells the story of what would happen if Eve took a bite of an avocado instead of an apple,” Faris explained.

Anna Faris plays the first woman in this imaginative retelling of the story of Adam and Eve in her Super Bowl ad.

While appearing mostly nude throughout the ad, Faris said her on-set wardrobe to cover the nudity was made up of jelly, and she confessed that by the end of the day her outfit was “getting a little rough.”

“I love it that Avocado from Mexico wanted to hire a 46-year-old Eve,” she laughed.

The “Mom” actress noted that she thought about the nude process and decided not to argue against the concept.

“I could either fight this all day and feel modest and, like, ‘ahh, covering up,’ but I didn’t feel like Eve would ever … she’s an innocent,” Faris explained, adding, “It’s all method acting!”

Anna Faris stripped down completely to eat an avocado in the revealing ad.

During the exclusive first look of the Super Bowl ad, Faris is seen entering the Garden of Eden taking a bite of an avocado completely naked, with her blonde locks draped over her body.

A naked Adam comes on screen in the middle of the mayhem while Faris is handed the fruit from a creature that ensures her that the product will “make everything better.”

The commercial fast-forwards to the present day in New York City, where avocados are displayed throughout jumbotrons and highlighted in modern fashion.

The scandalous ad ends with Faris enjoying a bite of Avocado from Mexico in a happy setting with the Statue of Liberty.

“It felt just really alive, the whole day,” Faris proudly remarked of her Super Bowl ad.

She pointed out that the director, Bryan Buckley, is the “king of Super Bowl commercials” and said he was “amazing” to work with.

Faris called Buckley a “genius” and even decided to knit him a hat in a joking attempt to convince him to use “the funny, or at least attractive takes.”

In a press release for the commercial, Faris explained why she was so excited to be starring in this particular ad, crediting her love for the fruit.

“I’m so excited to be starring in my first Big Game commercial,” she said. “Working with Avocados from Mexico was the perfect fit because I get to promote — and eat — a product I really love. I can’t wait for the rest of the world to see the amazing world of good we’ve dreamed up.”