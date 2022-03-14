Anjali Bhimani Boards ‘Ms. Marvel’ In A Recurring Role – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Bhimani (Marvel’s Runaways, Special) has joined the cast of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel in a recurring role. Details regarding her character are under wraps.

Ms. Marvel hails from writer Bisha K. Ali and centers on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. The character of Ms. Marvel first appeared in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said that in addition to appearing on the small screen, Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel films.

Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, and Saagar Shaikh also star.

Bisha K. Ali serves as head writer on the series. Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct along with two-time Oscar doc short winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and The Walking Dead director Meera Menon.

Bhimani’s small screen credits include Marvel’s Runaways, Special, Station 19, Grace and Frankie, and Modern Family.

She is well known to gaming and animation audiences for her fan-favorite roles in Overwatch and Apex Legends, as well as Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhimani is repped by Schiowitz Artists Management, and Artists and Representatives.