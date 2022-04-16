Anitta Becomes the First-Ever Brazilian Solo Artist to Perform at Coachella: ‘This Is My Country’

Anitta

From the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro to the Coachella stage!

This Friday, Brazilian singer Anitta made her Coachella debut and became the first-ever solo artist from the country to do so.

“Hi, world, welcome to Brazil. This is my country,” Anitta wrote on Instagram after the show on Saturday. “Just wanna say many many many thanks.”

Anitta, 29, started her show by rolling up in a motorcycle to join her first special guest, Snoop Dogg, onstage. The two, who have been close friends since releasing their song “Onda Diferente” in 2019, performed their hit together to get the show started. At one point, Anitta even encouraged Snoop to try twerking with her — he attempted it, but it didn’t last long.

“I love you so much @snoopdogg I have so much respect and gratitude. No words could ever explain,” she continued in her Instagram caption. “Forever grateful.”

Anitta

From the background to her many outfit changes, Anitta radiated Brazilian energy and culture. For her first look, she wore a green, yellow, and blue two-piece set with yellow boots and sunglasses (all colors of the Brazilian flag).

As for the stage, the background mimicked the façade of houses in Brazilian slums known as “favelas.” According to the “Envolver” singer’s post, Joe Rohde and Kley Tarcitano from her team were the ones who made her “Favela on stage possible.” From the loose wires to clothing lines, the set was meant for the audience to feel like they were in a favela themselves.

Later in the show, Anitta performed her 2022 hit “Faking Love” with a brief cameo from Saweetie.

In Anitta’s post, she thanked the rapper for the guest appearance: “You are soooo especial, amazing, flawless, everything, love you and so glad you came to sing with me yesterday.”

Anitta

Later, as Anitta changed into her second look (a colorful zebra-print jumpsuit), her dancers continued in sync dancing to “Rhythm of the Night.”

In social media posts, videos of the moment show the dancers chanting “Fora Bolsonaro” (Out Bolsonaro), a cause the “Boys Don’t Cry” singer has been very vocal about in the past.

After returning, Anitta performed her global hit “Envolver,” first solo, then joined by a dancer for some steamy choreography.

The singer concluded her set as she was joined by Diplo, who she describes as her “family forever.”

“Thanks @coachella for treating me and my team and all the artists equally with so much respect and support no matter who they are or how big they are. Nothing I say here can describe properly what happened in so many lives yesterday in so many different aspects,” she continued on Instagram.

Anitta’s Coachella show comes days after the release of her new album “Versions of Me.” The album, which includes “Faking Love” with Saweetie, also includes more partnerships with artists including Khalid, Myke Towers, Ty Dolla $ign, and the late Brazilian DJ Mr. Catra.

This Saturday, another Brazilian artist takes the stage: Pabllo Vittar. Vittar, who will become the second-ever Brazilian solo artist to perform at the festival, will become the first drag queen to perform their own music onstage.