Animation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident in court

The animated reconstruction of Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 skiing accident made its way back to court on Tuesday — and one expert weighed in with his own crudely drawn sketches.

Dr. Irving Scher, a biomechanical engineering expert, illustrated the crash between the Academy Award-winning actress and 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson with stick figures.

While referring to his childlike scribblings, Scher concluded that “Paltrow’s version is consistent with the laws of physics.”

The expert also disputed the version of events told by Craig Ramone, the sole eye witness who claimed the actress hit Sanderson.

Scher then went over the computer animation introduced in court Monday, which lays out how Sanderson would have hit Paltrow while nearly everyone on the slope passed them before the accident.





Dr. Irving Scher took the stand in Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing trial and put together stick figure drawings of how the crash happened. Reuters





While referring to stick figures, Scher concluded that “Paltrow’s version is consistent with the laws of physics,” according to reports.

Reuters





A computer animation introduced in court on Monday laid out how Sanderson would have hit Paltrow.

Reuters

The video depicts Sanderson approaching Paltrow wildly from behind and the two lock on before tumbling down in a “spooning” position.

Scher said that given the math of the collision, it was entirely possible Sanderson hurt himself in the fall and that it was unlikely he would have only broken four ribs if Paltrow crashed into him as he alleges.

Sanderson’s attorney once again objected to the use of the animation, but Judge Kent Holmberg allowed it to be played for the expert.





The video depicts Sanderson approaching Paltrow (pictured) wildly from behind, and the two locks on before tumbling down. Reuters

Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence Buhler, also appeared to have a tough time in his cross-examination with Scher, with the expert seen chuckling at the lawyer’s attempt to disprove his calculations and testimony.

Paltrow was seen talking with her defense during the cross-examination and keeping her hands together, unlike previous days where she was seen typing away on her phone.

The actress arrived in court this morning wearing her customary $287 Ray-Ban sunglasses, her $1,200 tan Celine boots, and an olive green coat. Underneath the coat, she wore a blush pink blouse.





Scher is the only eye witness who claimed the actress hit Sanderson, according to reports.

Reuters





Terry Sanderson (pictured) is accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of causing a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah. Reuters

The jury is also expected to hear testimony from Paltrow’s children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, on Tuesday.

The siblings are poised to back her mother’s claim that it was Sanderson who crashed into her, as Paltrow is counter-suing the doctor for $1 in damages after he filed his $300,000 lawsuit.