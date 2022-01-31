Animation Guild To Resume Contract Talks With AMPTP On February 14 – The Hamden Journal

The Animation Guild’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers for a new film and TV contract will resume February 14. The talks, which began November 19 but were paused December 3, will wrap up Hollywood’s current three-year collective bargaining cycle, which saw film and TV deals reached with the DGA shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020, then with SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and IATSE during the pandemic.

Last Friday, the AMPTP reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts, whose members are expected to ratify the deal next week.

The Animation Guild’s current contract had originally been set to expire on July 29, 2021, but was extended to October 30, and was extended again to allow IATSE to work out a film and TV deal with the AMPTP. That contract was narrowly ratified on November 15 (read that deal memo here). The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, bargains separately and was not part of those negotiations.

Going into the Animation Guild’s talks, leaders of the 4,600-member guild told their members that major issues it intends to raise at the bargaining table include better terms for streaming shows, a significant pay increase for animation writers and an outsized raise for the guild’s lowest-paid crafts.