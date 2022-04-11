Animal cruelty charges sought in Boston after dog found with muzzle banded shut

Animal Control is seeking animal cruelty charges after a dog was found with a band around her muzzle in Boston.

The dog, a five-year-old female poodle mix, was found April 4 running down Townsend Street, according to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. A passing driver was able to get the dog into his truck and call 911.

Investigators say the dog had a severe injury to her mouth, as if someone tied a rope around her, and was thin and dirty.

Veterinarians found a “band or object” tied around the dog’s muzzle, which caused a “grossly swollen muzzle and foul odor,” according to Parks and Recreation. They removed the object and performed surgery to clean and repair the injury.

“[The object] was making her unable to eat, which is why she ended up so thin,” Parks and Recreation veterinarian Emily Walz said. “But since she’s been here, she’s been a wonderful little girl. She’s still very happy.”

Walz said the dog has regained her ability to eat since she has been on antibiotics and has gained more than a pound.

The dog was determined to be microchipped, and the owner on file told investigators she had given the dog away. Animal Control has tracked down the person last reported to own the dog.

Animal Control has asked the Boston Police Department to file animal cruelty charges.

