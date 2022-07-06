Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Has Had It Tough. Why an Analyst Says It’s a Buy.

Text size





Anheuser-Busch InBevh as been seeing ongoing strength in its core Latin American markets.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images





Investors have had little to cheer when it comes to

Anheuser-Busch InBev



stock, which has tumbled nearly 22% in the past year as its consumer staples peers remained in the black.

Citi



says that could finally change.

Analyst Simon Hales upgraded AB InBev (ticker: BUD) to Buy from Neutral on Tuesday, with a €62.00 ($63.81) price target.