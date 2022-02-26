Anglo American declares $1 bln special dividend as 2021 profit quadrupled

Anglo American PLC

AAL,

+3.89%

on Thursday declared a special dividend of $1.0 billion and reported that its net profit quadrupled in 2021 on the back of higher commodity prices.

Anglo American declared a final dividend of $1.18 a share and a special dividend of $0.50, bringing returns with respect to last year to $6.2 billion–including the share buyback announced in the summer.