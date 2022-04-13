Anglers find decomposing body stuck in tree along ‘pristine’ Florida river, cops say

A “partially decomposing human body” was found in a tree along Florida’s Shoal River, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the person and cause of death remain a mystery, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators said the discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday, April 11, south of the Shoal River Bridge near Crestview. The city is in the Florida Panhandle, about 50 miles northeast of Pensacola.

A group of anglers spotted the body “tangled in a tree” at the river’s edge and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

The spot was too challenging to reach by land, so “deputies had to travel to the scene by boat to investigate,” officials said.

An autopsy was planned.

The department did not report anyone had recently gone missing in the community.

“Investigators say there are no obvious indicators of cause of death, so it is unknown at this point if foul play is a factor,” the sheriff’s office said. “Also due to the condition of the body, the race, sex, and approximate age of the deceased are not yet able to be determined.”

The Shoal River is shallow and travels “through a northwest Florida wilderness of high sandy hills, broad sandbars … and floodplain forest,” according to the Shoal River Paddling Travel Guide.

“The land along the Shoal is mostly undeveloped,” the site says. “The Shoal River meanders through pristine habitat that is home to Florida black bear, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and many other species.”

