Angels-Mariners brawl leads to 8 ejections

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz sparked a wild brawl on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim. (Raj Mehta/USA Today)

Tempers boiled over on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, which resulted in a full-out benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of the Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners.

Things got so crazy that at one point, a full crate of sunflower seeds were launched out onto the field.

In the top of the second inning, Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz drilled Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker in his leg with a pitch. That sent Winker off, who kept trying to get to Wantz before he was joined on the field by both dugouts and bullpens as a wild brawl broke out.

That was just the latest issue between the two teams this series. Wantz threw behind Julio Rodriguez’s head in the first inning, though he wasn’t ejected. That came after Mike Trout was furious with a pitch that came close to his head the night before, too.

By the time things had calmed down, six players and both managers were ejected from the game. As the umpires were sorting things out, however, Raisel Iglesias actually grabbed a big carton of sunflower seeds from the Angels’ dugout and chucked it onto the field.

Winker walked off the field with a double gesture for the crowd, too.

In total, Mariners manager Scott Servais and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin were tossed along with Winker, Wantz, JP Crawford, Iglesias, Julio Rodriguez and Ryan Tepera.

Suspensions and fines are sure to be coming in the near future.

