Angelo State football legend Clayton Weishuhn killed in crash

Wall High School graduate Clayton Weishuhn poses for a photo while playing for Angelo State University in this undated file photo from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

NOTE: Updated to include confirmation from Texas Department of Public Safety report

Angelo State University football legend Clayton Weishuhn, who played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, was killed in a motor vehicle accident near his hometown of Wall on Friday, April 22, 2022.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety report, Weishuhn was driving a 2001 Dodge 2500 pickup northbound on Mikulik Road 4.3 miles northwest of San Angelo at 7:05 p.m. when “for an unknown reason the driver drifted into the east ditch, over-corrected skidding across the roadway into the west ditch, and into a dirt field.”

The vehicle then “began to roll over to the right and came to rest upright, facing south,” the report stated. “The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.”

The posted speed limit is 60 mph and Weishuhn was not wearing a seatbelt. The conditions were clear/cloudy and road conditions were dry. No other vehicles were involved and there was only one occupant of the pickup.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Susan Werner.

Wall High School graduate Clayton Weishuhn plays for the New England Patriots in this undated file photo from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

After a stellar career at Wall High School, Weishuhn became an All-American linebacker at ASU. His Rams’ career lasted from 1978-81, and Weishuhn was selected as the Lone Star Conference Lineman of the Year in 1980 and 1981.

He helped the Rams win the 1978 NAIA championship, which still stands as the only national championship that ASU has won in football.

Weishuhn was drafted in Round 3 of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

Despite the fact that New England has won six Super Bowl championships since Weishuhn’s playing days, his single-season franchise record of 229 tackles set in 1983 still stands today.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder suffered a severe knee injury in the first week of the 1984 season and he was sidelined the rest of the season and all of the 1985 campaign.

Wall High School graduate Clayton Weishuhn runs into the locker room during a game with the New England Patriots in this undated file photo from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

In their first Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots lost to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX after the 1985 season, but Weishuhn was injured and wasn’t able to play.

Four games into the 1986 season, Weishuhn suffered a hamstring and groin injury and missed the rest of the Patriots’ games.

He was traded to the Packers in 1987 and he played seven games in Green Bay before calling it a career at the young age of 27.

As reported by Mike Lee in a 2015 Standard-Times article, Weishuhn registered 21 tackles in a 7-0 victory against New Orleans in 1983 in the sleet and snow, and he had 20 against the San Francisco 49ers two years after the Bill Walsh dynasty started.

Weishuhn’s former head coach at ASU, the late Jim Hess, said in that 2015 article, “Well son of a gun. I guess he really could play. Holy cow. I didn’t know any of that. I just knew he was the best I ever coached.”

Wall High School’s Clayton Weishuhn poses for a photo while playing for the Wall Hawks in this undated file photo from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

After hanging up his cleats, Weishuhn returned home to Wall and began farming in the West Texas cotton patch 15 miles outside of San Angelo, where he played his college ball.

In a national list published in 2015 by boston.com titled, “11 Athletes Whose Careers Were Derailed by Injuries,” Weishuhn was ranked No. 8, Lee reported.

The list also included multi-sport standout Bo Jackson, NBA players Grant Hill, Bill Walton and Penny Hardaway, and baseball players Kerry Wood, Mark Prior and Tony Conigliaro.

The boston.com article said this of Weishuhn — “Despite essentially having a two-year career, his impact on the record books is still felt today.”

Charles Bryce is a journalist covering sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip at [email protected] Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

Amy McDaniel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Angelo St. football legend Clayton Weishuhn killed in crash