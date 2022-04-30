Angelina Jolie hits Lviv, Ukraine cafe during refugee visit

Angelina Jolie surprised customers in a coffee shop in Lviv on Saturday while on a mercy mission to the refugees sheltering in the western Ukrainian city.

Dressed casually in a baggy gray sweatsuit, with a backpack slung over one shoulder, Jolie was seen beaming as she signed an autograph for a fan.

She waved to other locals as they gasped in recognition — except for one young boy wearing headphones, who remained engrossed by his phone.

“I just went to have a coffee, and it’s only Angelina Jolie,” wrote Maya Pidgoretska, who posted the video to Facebook. “Ukraine is simply supported by the entire world.”

Locals were surprised to see Angelina Jolie at a coffee shop. Andriy Galickiy/Handout via REUTERS

Angelina Jolie speaks with people at Lviv’s main railway station in Lviv, Ukraine on April 30, 2022. VIA REUTERS

Jolie is also set to meet with Ukrainian volunteers and medical personnel. AP Photo/Valeria Sergeeva

Angelina Jolie poses for a selfie with a fan in Lviv, Ukraine. AP Photo/VEduard Tomilchenko

The “Maleficent” star, 46, a longtime goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, was in Lviv to visit children evacuated from Mariupol and other devastated towns, the BBC reported. She was also set to meet with Ukrainian volunteers and medical personnel working in the relief effort.

Later, she was seen chatting with refugees outside the city’s main train station — a major hub for those fleeing the Russian invasion.