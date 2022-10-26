Angelina Jolie Daughter Zahara Go To Spelman College Homecoming

Angelina Jolie was back at Spelman College last week, visiting her 17-year-old daughter Zahara, who is a first-year student.

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

“I really met Angelina Jolie,” another fan tweeted. “The original bad bitch. And she’s FLAWLESS in person.”

Lydia Sermons, who works in communications at the historically Black all-women’s college in Atlanta, Georgia, shared photos of Jolie, 47, and Zahara exploring the sprawing 39-acre campus.

In one image, Sermons’ daughter, Marisa Ward, a high school sophomore, is seen posing with Zahara and the Oscar-winning actor. Jolie is dressed in her signature all-black with a coat wrapped around her waist, while Zahara wears high-waisted jeans and a fitted white top.

Sermons also shared a picture of herself and her friend Antoinette Barksdale posing with the mother-daughter duo.

It was Spelman’s first in-person homecoming since 2019, and more than 10,000 people showed up to celebrate.

Jolie was understandably emotional when she moved Zahara into her college dorm over the summer.

“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie told vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, in a video posted to his Instagram in August.

When Holloman asked Jolie how it felt to be a Spelman mom, she replied, “I’m so excited. I’m so excited.”

In addition to Zahara, Jolie shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Pitt, like Jolie, couldn’t be more proud of Zahara.

“She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college,” he told Vanity Fair in August. “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests.”

“Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast,” the actor, 58, added. “It brings a tear to the eye.”

Related Video:

This article was originally published on TODAY.com