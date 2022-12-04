Angela Yee Officially Leaves ‘The Breakfast Club’ After 12 Years On Radio Show

Radio show host Angela Yee has bid farewell to Power 105.1′s nationally syndicated show, “The Breakfast Club,” after 12 years.

On Friday, Yee appeared on her final episode of the show, which she hosted with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Her co-hosts each gave tributes celebrating the media personality’s influence on the radio.

“Job well done,” Charlamagne tha God said on-air. “They can never take away what we built. We’ve all made history together as a radio show.”

“I’m gonna miss my sister,” DJ Envy chimed in.

Yee, Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy hosted the first episode of “The Breakfast Club” when the show launched in December 2010. The trio interviewed countless notable guests, musicians, actors, and politicians. The show has facedcontroversy for some of its segments and has had many successes.

In 2020, “The Breakfast Club” was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. President Joe Biden appeared on the show months before he was elected to office that same year.

DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God at the Barclays Center on November 2, 2013 in Brooklyn, New York.

Yee announced her plans to leave the show on Twitter in August, writing, “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over.”

She’s launching her nationally syndicated show on iHeartMedia called “Way Up With Angela Yee” at the beginning of 2023, she told Variety in an article published Friday. She also co-hosts a podcast called “Lip Service.”

Yee said that she hopes her new role will allow her to support and mentor other Black women breaking into the media industry.

“I think about who is going to be following me and who is next, who I can help mentor, and all of those things are exciting to me,” she told Variety. “I hope later on in life there are a bunch of other Black women radio personalities who can say, ‘Angela gave me my shot,’ or ‘Angela helped me do this,’ or ‘Angela plugged me with this person.’”

She continued, “I think that’s what really means a lot, not just what you did for yourself but for other people, also how you spread the love.”

