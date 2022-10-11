Angela Lansbury Filmography: Photos Gallery – The Hamden Journal

Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career in entertainment spanned big screens, small screens and the stage, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at age 96.

The London-born actress’ career included three Oscar-nominated supporting performances – for Gaslight in 1944, The Picture of Dorian Gray in 1946 and again in 1963 for probably her most famous movie role, as Eleanor Shaw Iselin in John Frankenheimer’s The Manchurian Candidate. She never won, a fact the Academy rectified with an Honorary Oscar in 2014.

Lansbury also saw 15 Emmy nominations (again without a win) in her career – including 12 in consecutive years for her most well-known role as sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote.

She did win Tonys, however — five of them for the likes of Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1975), Sweeney Todd (1979) and Blithe Spirit (2009). She received the Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2022.

