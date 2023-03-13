Angela Bassett’s Face When She Lost The Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis Is Breaking Hearts

Angela Bassett didn’t do the thing this time.

That is, if the thing was winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Oscars Sunday night.

That honor went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — which was Curtis’ first Oscar nomination and win.

This was Bassett’s second Oscar nomination. Her first nomination was for her leading role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

And unfortunately, thanks to clips shared by Bassett’s fans online, the loss seemed to be a heartbreaking moment for the actor who rose to fame in roles like 1991’s “Boyz in the Hood” and 1995’s “Waiting to Exhale.”

Michael B. Jordan, who co-starred with Bassett in 2018’s “Black Panther,” and his “Creed III” co-star, Jonathan Majors, also seemed to be disappointed about Bassett missing out on the career accolade.

When the two men took the stage after her loss, they looked at Bassett in the audience.

“Hey, Auntie,” Jordan said, with Majors adding, “We love you.”

“Mm-hmm,” Jordan agreed.

Many Twitter users were upset that the veteran actor lost as well. Some argued that, although Curtis is a talented actor, her performance in “Everything Everywhere” wasn’t as strong as Bassett’s portrayal of a grieving Wakandan queen. They also felt that Stephanie Hsu, who was also nominated in the same category for her role as Joy in “Everything Everywhere,” was also more deserving.

To read what people had to say, check out the tweets below:

