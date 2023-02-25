Angela Bassett Wins Big At The NAACP Image Awards Including Entertainer Of The Year – The Hamden Journal

Angela Bassett wins big at the NAACP Image Awards. The actress took home three trophies for Outstanding Actress in a drama series for 9-1-1, Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, Bassett gets on stage and says, “I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!” In a nod to Ariana Debose BAFTA performance. She thanks Spike Lee, Malcolm X wife Betty Shabazz, John Singleton and Ryan Coogler for giving her acting opportunities throughout her career.

“Thank you so much to my family, and thank YOU family. I love you and appreciate you from the bottom of my heart,” Bassett said. “Gratitude is the universe’s way of saying we are not existing in this world alone. We have each other.”

Bassett has been nominated close to 40 times and has won 17 across her career. However, she has only been nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Glob twice for the same films What’s Love Got To Do With It, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The nominations are 29 years apart.