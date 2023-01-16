Angela Bassett Honored By The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild – The Hamden Journal

Angela Bassett will be honored by the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) with the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award. The actor, director and executive producer is set to receive the accolade on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton.

“Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to. She boldly collaborates with her 706 make-up and hair teams to extend their imaginations and develop magical but always relatable characters you will remember forever – from the beloved Queen Ramonda to feisty Tina Turner to Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale. We couldn’t think of a better person to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary,” saud Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

The Distinguished Artisan Award celebrates Bassett’s versatile career on screen and television, who recently received a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award nomination for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The award from MUAHS honors talent that has created memorable characters throughout their career, richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry. Previous recipients include Jon Favreau, Eddie Murphy, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, Ryan Murphy, Dick Smith, Guillermo del Toro, Sir Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy and Gary Oldman.

Bassett’s extensive career includes films like Waiting To Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It. She recently wrapped production on the Netflix Originals feature film, Damsel, opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

Other notable film credits include Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Malcolm X, Notorious, Green Lantern, Contact, Music of the Heart, Bumble Bee, Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, among many others.

The 10th Anniversary MUAHS Awards will be hosted by Melissa Peterman. As previously announced, Steve La Porte (Beetlejuice) and hair stylist Josée Normand (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. (Planet of the Apes) joins hair stylist Judy Crown (Seinfeld) as recipients of the esteemed Vanguard Awards.