Andy Serkis To Direct Nick Hornby Adaptation ‘The Giant’s House’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Batman, Star Wars, Planet Of The Apes and Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis is set to direct feature The Giant’s House for Brooklyn and An Education producer Wildgaze Films.

Adapted by Oscar-nominated Brit scribe Nick Hornby (Brooklyn) from Elizabeth McCracken’s lauded 1996 novel, the story follows Peggy Cort, a young librarian who prefers the company of books to people. When James – a very, very, tall young man – visits her library, the two embark on a journey neither could have predicted.

At the time of publication, a Times critic called the novel “the most original and enchanting romance I have read in a long time,” while G2 wrote “Every so often a novel comes along which transcends whimsy with the beauty of its writing. Elizabeth McCracken’s small masterpiece is one of these.”

The poignant romance has been in the works for some time but has new impetus with the attachment of Serkis as director. Casting is underway with The Batman, Belfast and Death On The Nile casting director Lucy Bevan leading the production’s search for James.

Wilgaze’s Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey will produce alongside Jonathan Cavendish of his and Serkis’ production company Imaginarium Productions. High Fidelity and and Fever Pitch scribe Hornby will be an executive producer.

Serkis most recently directed Sony’s Tom Hardy starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which took more than $500M globally. His directorial debut was 2017 drama Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. He most recently starred as Alfred in box office hit The Batman, which it was announced yesterday will return for a sequel.

Wildgaze most recently made 2019 romance-drama Dirt Music starring Kelly Macdonald and Garrett Hedlund. Imaginarium was most recently a producer on Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins and is also known for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.