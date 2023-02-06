Andy Serkis Exec Producing Jason Kim’s ‘The Monster Tale’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Following their global success of Netflix Original series D.P., Hellbound, and Netflix Original Film Jung-E, South Korea’s Climax Studio is developing filmmaker Jason Kim’s The Monster Tale along with Andy Serkis’ and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions.

Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish will serve as EPs on the project alongside Climax’s Byun Seung-Min.

The Monster Tale brings together a warring group of three infamous East Asian monsters, an unlikely team of enemies who must unite to defeat a menacing invasion by a monster from across the seas in Europe.

Kim, with his upcoming Netflix Original Series Bloodhounds, and known for his Korean Box Office hit Midnight Runners will be the writer and director of The Monster Tale.

Jonathan Cavendish from The Imaginarium said, “Bringing brilliant, flawed and complex characters to the screen is at the heart of what we do at the Imaginarium and we cannot wait to work with Climax Studio and their talented team to develop this wild roller-coaster ride of a story – it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

Kim added, “I want to provide the global audience with a new kind of entertainment through the fantasy action of monsters from the east and west.”

And Climax Studio founder, Byun Seung-Min shared his excitement of the partnership “I look forward to working together with The Imaginarium on the global co-production of The Monster Tale. I think this is going to be one of the most interesting projects that we have ever worked on.”

Imaginarium Productions was founded in 2011 by actor/director Serkis and Cavendish. They have produced Breathe starring Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle starring Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett, horror films including The Ritual and No One Gets Out Alive, and Half Bad, a TV series released to great critical and audience acclaim on Netflix. This year will see the release of Next Goal Wins, with director Taika Waititi and starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. In addition to his experience in performance capture, Serkis is actively broadening his influence in the industry as a creator and director of numerous films, most recently Venom: Let there be Carnage, and is currently in production on an animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Netflix Original Film JUNG-E, produced by Climax Studio, reached 19.3M viewing hours within 3 days of its release, ranking number 1 foreign film in Netflix Global top 10. It has captured the attention of the international audience, ranking top 10 in over 80 countries including Korea, America, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, Singapore and many more. Climax Studio, beyond its ongoing success with D.P., Hellbound, Bargain and Jung-E, is set to release further films Soulmate and Concrete Utopia, Netflix Film Ballerina and Netflix TV series D.P.2, all this year.