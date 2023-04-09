Andy Robertson ‘elbowed in the face’ by assistant referee against Arsenal

Assistant referee elbows Andy Robertson

Liverpool full back Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the face by the assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during half-time of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal.

Hatzidakis was walking towards referee Paul Tierney just after he blew for half-time when the Scottish international approached the official complaining and appeared to touch him on the shoulder

The linesman reacted and swung his elbow upwards which appeared to catch Roberton’s face, leaving the Liverpool defender to chase after him holding his face.

Liverpool players surrounded both Tierney and both assistant referees in the aftermath and Roberton appeared to mouth the words: “He has just f***ing elbowed me in the face” while being dragged away by Mohammad Salah.

Tierney showed a yellow card to Roberton who continued to argue with the officials alongside captain Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota which angered fellow Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

Do you know what? Does he grab the linesman first? I’m not sure, but Robertson is then complaining. He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what he is, that Robertson?” Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane said during half-time.

“I’ve watched him a number of times, he is a big baby. That’s what that guy is. Just concentrate on the game and get on with your defending. He does grab the linesman first.”

PGMOL Statement: “PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool vs Arsenal fixture at Anfield. “

“We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

More to follow..