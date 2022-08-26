Andy Reid met with former Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins before Thursday’s game

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins made headlines this week for saying he thought Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on a ‘whole different level’ than Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, Watkins plays for the Packers now, so perhaps it should be no surprise that he would talk up his current quarterback rather than a former one.

Watkins was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night for the first time since he played for the Chiefs from 2018-20.

Although he didn’t play in the Chiefs’ 17-10 preseason victory over the Packers, Watkins met with Chiefs coach Andy Reid prior to kickoff. It looks like the two had a nice chat, and Rodgers was there, too.

But it is weird to see Watkins wearing No. 11.

After the game, Rodgers and Mahomes met for a quick greeting at the middle of the field.

Who knows? Maybe those two will see each other again in Arizona at Super Bowl LVII.