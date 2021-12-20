Andy Murray to train at home ahead of Australian Open after Rafael Nadal tests positive for coronavirus

Rafael Nadal (left) and Andy Murray – EPA

Andy Murray has indicated his preparations for the Australian Open will solely take place at home in order to avoid coronavirus as Rafael Nadal’s participation in the tournament is thrown into doubt after testing positive for the virus.

Murray said he is likely to avoid visiting the National Tennis Centre this week because of a “number of cases” in Roehampton over the past week, admitting the situation in south-west London is a “concern”.

The 34-year-old is hoping to receive a wildcard to play at Melbourne next month and already outlined plans to take a Covid test on Christmas Day before flying to Australia on Monday December 27.

But while Murray has signalled his intent to play in the first grand glam of 2022, Nadal appeared to suggest his participation is in doubt after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 20-time grand slam champion suffered defeats to Murray and Denis Shapovalov at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week after more than four months out with a foot problem.

Nadal’s development is likely to be of concern to Murray who embraced the Spaniard on court following his victory at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships on Friday.

Speaking after his straight sets defeat to Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final, Murray revealed how he was planning to keep his preparations literally in-house ahead of the Australian Open.

The Scot said: “It’s a concern with the amount of cases there are back home just now. Obviously I want to try and stay safe.

“When I get home I will do all my physical training and stuff at home in my house. I am probably not going to go to the National Tennis Centre. There have been a number of cases there in the last week or 10 days.”

“I will do my test for Australia on Christmas Day before flying out on December 27. Essentially I have six or seven days and try to stay safe over the Christmas period.”

“So, I will try to find a quiet court and go in there, do my practice, leave essentially and just be at home. Do all my treatment and training at home in the gym I have there until I am able to fly.”

Nadal admitted he could not guarantee his participation at the tournament after his return to action following a troublesome foot injury which flared up after his gruelling loss to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals in June.

He tweeted on Monday: “Hello everyone. I wanted to announce to you that on my return home after contesting the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me upon arriving in Spain.

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed checks every two days and all came back negative, the last being on Friday and having results on Saturday.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and I have reported the result to people who have been in contact with me.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you posted on any decisions regarding my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for the support and understanding.”

Most players are due to head to Australia shortly after Christmas for the start of the new season.

There are not currently expected to be any quarantine requirements but, with Covid rates soaring in a number of countries, the virus could well have a significant impact on the tournament.