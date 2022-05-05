Andy Murray pulls out of Novak Djokovic match citing illness – Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their Men’s Singles match on Day Five of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica

Sir Andy Murray has withdrawn from his third-round Madrid Open match against Novak Djokovic and hour before their first meeting for five years was due to start.

Murray was understood to be making his way to the stadium when he accepted he could not play.

The nature of the illness has not yet been disclosed but comes as a major blow to the Scot who had been rolling back the years in Spain this week, beating 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov to earn that last 16 meeting with world No1 Djokovic.

The 34-year-old Scot had intended to sit out the clay-court season because of the impact of the surface on his hip but accepted a wildcard for the tournament in April.

Murray must now decide whether to play in qualifying for next week’s Italian Open, while the French Open, where he made the final against Djokovic in 2016, is still possible unless the Scot sticks to his guns and skips it to prepare for the grass-court season.

Djokovic now proceeds to a quarter-final against either Hubert Hurkacz or Dusan Lajovic with a walkover.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow …