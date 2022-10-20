Andy Dalton will start for Saints in Thursday Night Football

Reuters Videos

Bezos says ‘batten down the hatches’ as economy slows

STORY: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the latest business leader to warn about the health of the U.S. economy, telling his Twitter followers late Tuesday to “batten down the hatches.”The tweet was in response to comments from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who said in a CNBC interview that it was “time to be cautious,” referring to the state of the economy. Later, in an interview with Reuters, Solomon said there is a reasonable chance of a recession in the U.S. next year but that it’s not certain, saying it was possible inflation could be tamed by the Federal Reserve without it causing too much economic pain.Solomon’s comments echoed those of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who said last week that the U.S. and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of the next year.But Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was more optimistic after reporting earnings earlier this week, pointing to the healthy finances of consumers and businesses.Global economic growth has slowed due to higher interest rates, amid rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.And signs the Fed’s aggressive rate hike path may be starting to crimp what has been a resilient labor market were beginning to appear.Microsoft this week became the latest U.S. tech company to cut jobs or slow hiring, after a media report said it laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week.Meta Platforms, Twitter, and Snap – the maker of Snapchat – have all either announced jobs cuts or scaled back hiring in recent months.Billionaire Elon Musk also said his electric car company Tesla needed to cut jobs, warning colleagues in early June that he had a “super bad” feeling about the economy, though he later tweeted that total headcount would increase over the next 12 months.On Tuesday, ratings agency Fitch Ratings said the U.S. economy will face a recession starting the second quarter of 2023, but robust U.S. consumer finances will help cushion its impact.