Andy Cohen Went on a Tipsy New Year’s Eve Rant About Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Sayonara, Sucka!’

Andy Cohen amped up his notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve special with a rant against outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen cohosted his annual Dec. 31 CNN special “Live From Times Square: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and while referencing the changing of the guard as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new NYC mayor, Cohen went off as his BFF Cooper tried to slow him down.

“Let me tell you something,” Cohen started. “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York! The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year. ‘Cause guess what? I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

After the broadcast, Cohen shared a pair of funny (and relatable) tweets, first writing, “Guys- I had a ball tonight! Happy New Year! #CNNNYE,” and then the next morning, posting, “🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…”

Since 2002, Cooper has hosted CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve specials. Comedian Kathy Griffin joined the broadcast from 2007 to 2017 as co-host, with Cohen replacing her in 2017. The duo, who are also real life friends who have done storytelling tours together, have hosted ever since.

Watch Cohen’s rant below from CNN, courtesy of Mediaite:

