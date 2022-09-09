Andy Cohen reveals he had a ‘wonderful liaison’ with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service agent

Host Andy Cohen got a big secret off of his chest when Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton dropped by Watch What Happens Live, Thursday. The Clintons were there to discuss their new Apple TV+ series, Gutsy, but before they got to business Cohen made an admission.

“I do have to tell you, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton, I think I had a wonderful liaison with one of your secret service agents in the 90’s,” Andy confessed. “While you were First Lady.”

Clinton was First Lady from 1993 to 2001. During that time, she was repeatedly asked about the affairs of her husband, President Bill Clinton. Most notably his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which resulted in his impeachment.

When it came to learning about Cohen’s relationship with one of her agents, she thought it was best to leave most of the details unsaid.

“T.M.I.” Clinton replied. “T.M.I!”

While Cohen didn’t reveal anything specific about the agent, he did say, “He had wonderful things to say about your entire family.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

