Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit: ‘An Iconic Run’

Andy Cohen is tipping his hat to Lisa Rinna’s run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following Rinna’s decision to leave the beloved franchise, the Watch What Happens Live host gave the longtime Housewife a nod on his Instagram Story by sharing a cartoon celebrating the Rinna’s signature lips and most iconic show moment.

“An iconic run,” Cohen, 54, captioned the image by Instagram user DrunkDrawn.

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Rinna, 59, was bidding farewell to the Bravo series after eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The decision was made as Rinna’s contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH.

After the announcement, Rinna’s former castmate Lisa Vanderpump — whom Rinna accused of orchestrating storylines in 2019 — seemingly threw shade at the star with a simple tweet that read, “Ding dong.” (Presumably, fans were encouraged to mentally fill in the rest of the line from The Wizard of Oz: “The witch is dead.”)

Rinna joined the franchise in its fifth season, which premiered in 2014. In her debut season, the actress was involved in one of the show’s most memorable fights when she hurled a wine glass at then-costar Kim Richards, who’d alluded Rinna didn’t want something to get out about her husband Harry Hamlin.

Over the years, Rinna has continued to find herself entangled in drama on the show.

On the latest season of RHOBH, the Rinna Beauty founder raised her voice repeatedly at Sutton Stracke after her costar claimed to have never received thanks for purchasing Rinna and Hamlin’s tickets for Elton John’s annual charity benefit. Later, fans — and current RHOBH stars — took issue with how Rinna continued to leverage over Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown during the cast’s Aspen trip.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS — Season:12 — Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12

For her part, Rinna has appeared to be unbothered by the backlash — even when she received loud boos from fans at BravoCon 2022.

“I got booed! It was fabulous,” Rinna told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God’s sake. I loved it. I’ve been in this business for 32 years.”

Rinna also said at the time she was happy to “have the number one show on cable on Bravo of the Housewives,” and noted that she was not fazed by RHOBH fans who called her hypocritical for her onscreen behavior.

“It’s a TV show, for God’s sake,” she shared. “Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that.”