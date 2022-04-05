Andy Cohen issues apology to nurses around the world after offending ‘WWHL’ viewers

On Monday, rubbed some viewers the wrong way. When introducing , a nurse and cast member on’s , Cohen was shocked that a real nurse could be that attractive.

“Hi, Ciara, you’re looking so beautiful. Wow,” Cohen said. “You’re actually a nurse?” When Miller said yes, Cohen responded, “And this is what you look like? Wow.”

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

About halfway through the show, Cohen got the message and apologized.

“Just want to say before going on, I have offended the nurses of America and internationally. I apologize,” Cohen said. “I was merely mentioning that Ciara looks like a supermodel. I know that many nurses look — it’s no condemnation of nurses.”

Miller interrupted, saying, “All nurses are hot.”

“All nurses are hot,” Cohen agreed. “But the most important thing is, all nurses have the biggest hearts in the universe, and they are beautiful inside and out. I am sorry if I offended anyone.”

Cohen then got some words of encouragement from guest bartender, .

“John, was that satisfactory?” Cohen asked. Mayer answered, “It saved my woke little heart.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday on Bravo.

