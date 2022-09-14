Andy Cohen Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘Most Talkative’ In Works At NBC – The Hamden Journal

A coming-of-age comedy inspired by Andy Cohen’s bestselling book Most Talkative is in the works at NBC. Titled Most Talkative, the project hails from Universal Television, with Blumhouse Television attached.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner and directed by Emmy winner Todd Holland, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.

Greenberg and Weiner will executive produce with Cohen. Holland will direct and executive produce. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will executive produce for Blumhouse Television. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen said.

Radio and television host, producer and writer Cohen’s credits include unscripted hits such as Project Runway, Top Chef, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and the Million Dollar Listing and Real Housewives franchises. His Emmy-nominated late-night show Watch What Happens Live has been renewed through 2023 at Bravo. A New York Times bestselling author, Most Talkative: Stories From the Frontlines of Pop Culture is Cohen’s first book. He also penned The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

Greenberg is best known for his direction of stage productions such as Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, starring Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto; the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical, which he also co-wrote; and the London production of Guys & Dolls, starring Rebel Wilson and nominated for six Olivier Awards.

Weiner’s work includes the Broadway musical comedy First Date, starring Zachary Levi, and the musical adaptation of the film Trading Places for which he co-wrote the score. He has contributed songs for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as well as the musical episode of ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

Holland has received eight Emmy nominations and six DGA nominations. His three Emmy wins are for Malcolm in the Middle (2000, 2001) and The Larry Sanders Show (1998) and a DGA Award for Malcolm in the Middle (2002). He recently completed the Nickelodeon/Paramount+ musical Monster High, premiering this fall.