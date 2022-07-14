Andy Cohen burns his hand during ‘WWHL’ commercial break

was not having a good day Wednesday when he first shared on his Instagram that he had found himself in a smelly New York taxi, writing on his story, “You simply cannot believe the smell in this cab….. I truly think there is a dead animal in this car…… Ok I am just sharing to pass the time and take my mind off this smell,” then later ended up getting into a fight with the driver, as the next slide read, “UPDATE: he took me the wrong way and we are in a huge fight. This is not going well.” Later while filming , things got even worse for Cohen when he burned his hand during a commercial break grabbing a curling iron by the barrel.

Cohen returned from the break stating, “Welcome back to Watch What Happens Live. I’m Andy Cohen in the clubhouse where one could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement, or they could grab Carole Brooks’s curling iron with their hands during the commercial break and burn themselves, which is what I just did.”

“Oh boy. I am in pain. I’m not kidding you,” said Cohen while fanning himself. The host explained that he didn’t know how a curling iron works and grabbed the heated barrel with his hand to move it out of the way in order to grab his question cards.

Despite the pain, Cohen continued his live show holding ice in his burned hand, which he later was told by the control room, and viewers at home, was not good for a burn. In fact, a lot of fans took to Twitter during the live show to share their concern for Cohen:

In the end, Cohen seemed fine as he ended up getting some burn cream and bandages applied on his fingers. However, he did share that he was shaking which he thought was “very weird.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

