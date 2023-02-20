Andy Cohen blesses the world with 52 seconds of pure joy — his daughter’s laughter

Andy Cohen’s daughter, 9-month-old Lucy, just gave us all the gift that keeps on giving.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 19, Cohen shared the joy that is Lucy laughing for nearly a minute straight.

Wearing a blue, red and white nutcracker onesie and holding a toy, Lucy gives a full-belly laugh as her dad and brother are heard cackling in the background.

“Is that funny?” the proud father of two says off-camera. “Are we making you laugh?”

All Lucy can do is laugh back in response, showcasing four front teeth and chubby, oh-so rosy cheeks.

“Lucy, we love you,” Cohen says in response to his joy-filled daughter, who at times looks away from the camera to focus on her 4-year-old brother, Benjamin, who makes a brief on-camera cameo appearance.

At one point in the video, Lucy appears as if she might be close to getting upset — prompting her dad to verbally steer her in the right, laugh-filled direction.

“Keep laughing, not crying,” Cohen urges, a hint of obvious fear detected in his voice that any parent can surely notice and no doubt relate to.

Lucy’s immediate response? A loud, piercing screech followed by, you guessed it, more belly-laughing.

Cohen welcomed baby Lucy via surrogate in April 2022, announcing that he was officially a proud “girl dad” via Instagram.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” Cohen captioned the celebratory post at the time. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin via surrogate in Feb. 2019 and named him after Cohen’s grandfather, Ben Allen.

“I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate,” Cohen wrote at the time. “And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Story continues

The “Watch What Happens Live” host has been candid about how being a father of two has significantly changed his way of life, telling TODAY in Nov. 2022 that his world has “completely shifted.”

“I have slowed down, actually,” he explained at the time. “I have stayed home — I’m home most nights, which is totally not me, you know? That’s unusual for me. I’ve just been staying home way more and my priorities have really shifted.”

Cohen also explained that, as a single parent, he’s “the only one” tasked with raising his children, regardless of having “as much help as you want.”

“There’s an added weight that you put on yourself and that they put on you, and it’s natural and it’s the choice I made and I’m so glad I made it,” he explained. “My priorities have completely shifted.”

When being at home means spending time with a tiny human sack of potatoes who can laugh for nearly a minute straight, who needs to go out, right?

This article was originally published on TODAY.com