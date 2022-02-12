Andy Cohen and Son Ben Meet Anderson Cooper’s Newborn Baby Boy Sebastian: ‘A Peaceful Beauty’

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen just met Anderson Cooper’s son Sebastian Maisani-Cooper for the first time!

On Saturday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared a picture on Instagram of himself and his son Benjamin Allen, 3, meeting the newborn baby boy two days after Cooper, 54, announced the child’s birth.

In the photo, Cohen is seen grinning ear to ear as he cradles little Sebastian in his arms while Ben strokes the baby’s head.

“Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper!” Cohen wrote alongside the adorable photo. The Bravo personality called Sebastian “a peaceful beauty” and said his young son calls him “Wheels.”

“Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin ♥️,” Cohen concluded, referencing Cooper’s former partner Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper has said that he and Maisani have remained close since the anchor announced the end of their relationship in 2018. Both men were present for the birth of eldest son Wyatt, 22 months.

“Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We’re co-parents,” the longtime news anchor said on Anderson Cooper 360°.

“Wyatt calls me ‘Daddy’ and Benjamin ‘Papa.’ We’re a family,” the CNN star continued, noting that Wyatt’s last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper upon adoption.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Cooper said co-parenting with his ex is “awesome.” “It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents,” he shared.

“There’s the usual bickering that any two people have when there’s a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls, or whatever,” Cooper confessed before noting he and Maisani “get along great.”

“I’ve always believed that if you’ve been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there’s no reason why that love shouldn’t continue,” he added.