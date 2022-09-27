Andújar’s bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.

It marked Andújar’s first three-RBI game since Sept. 27, 2018, with the Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting that season behind the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Wil Crowe (6-10) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances, the first since July 23 after being sidelined nearly two months by a lower-back strain.

The Pirates won for the third time in four games since an eight-game losing streak. The Reds have lost five of six and 15 of 19, and still hold a two-game edge over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the five-team NL Central.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene allowed one unearned run in six innings while striking out 10. The rookie right-hander yielded four hits and three walks. Greene is 0-1 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts since missing six weeks with right shoulder inflammation.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up one run on five hits in five innings while striking out five and walking three. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 18 of his last 21 starts. The Pirates have scored one run while he has been in the game during each of his last three starts.

Cruz had two hits for the Pirates.

The Reds got two hits each from Kyle Farmer and Mike Siani.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the first inning when Jonathan India scored on Keller’s wild pitch.

The Pirates tied It in the third, scoring a run when Reynolds grounded into a double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Siani, a rookie center fielder, left the game in the eighth inning when he was shaken up while attempting a diving catch. … INF Donovan Solano missed his fifth straight game because of an eye infection.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.78) will start Wednesday’s series finale. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA in seven starts since being moved from the bullpen to the rotation.

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (3-9, 5.95) is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA in his last eight games, including seven starts.

