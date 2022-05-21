Andrew Wiggins questionable for Warriors-Mavericks Game 3 with ankle soreness

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Wiggins questionable for Game 3 vs. Mavs with ankle soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins played a team-high 38 minutes in the Warriors’ comeback 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night, but the All-Star wing might not be available for Game 3 on Sunday.

Wiggins is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness on the NBA’s latest injury report, which was posted at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Wiggins twisted his left ankle late in the first half of Game 2 (H/T The Athletic’s Anthony Slater), but he played 19:48 in the second half, the most of any Warriors player.

Wiggins finished with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in the win. He also had five rebounds, five assists and was a plus-16.

In 13 games this postseason, Wiggins has been one of the steadiest players for the Warriors as he is averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Wiggins has been one of the primary defenders on Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić, so the Warriors will have to hope that another night of rest will allow the 27-year-old to play Sunday at American Airlines Center.

