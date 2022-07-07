Andrew Wiggins’ perfect reason for increased rebounding in NBA playoffs

Wiggins’ perfect joke about why rebounding increased in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins rose to the occasion, literally and figuratively, becoming a rebounding monster for the Warriors in the playoffs.

Wiggins recorded eight or more rebounds in 10 of Golden State’s 22 playoff games while recording double-digit rebounds in six, including two in Games 4 and 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

On the latest episode of the “Point Forward” podcast with Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala and co-host Evan Turner, Wiggins — who has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game throughout eight seasons — explained how he became a rebounding monster in the playoffs.

“How does a man have a 43-inch vert but you just wait until the playoffs to start getting 16,17 rebounds a game?” Iguodala asked Wiggins. “Because your high was 11 and we used to get on you all season about that. I don’t know what it was, but you started getting every rebound in the playoffs. I mean, offensive rebounds, you were getting everything.”

“So it was like, the offensive rebounds, I was really just thirsty to score,” Wiggins responded. “We have a lot of options on our team, a lot of people that come in the game and can score the ball and make plays.”

Wiggins soon found out that rebounding comes naturally to him and now anticipates much higher rebounding totals in his future.

“You gotta figure out different ways to get it, so I was like lemme get my feet wet, go in there and rebound the ball, especially when we played small in the Memphis series and I had to rebound,” Wiggins added. “I’m into rebounding, like ‘this ain’t that hard,’ like I can rebound. From there, I just kept with it, it helps us win, it gives us more possessions and I’m like ‘I can do this, I’m never going to average four rebounds again.’ I look back now, like I don’t know how that was possible.”

Story continues

RELATED: Draymond proud, but sad to see Warriors’ free agents leave

Throughout 22 postseason games with the Warriors this season, Wiggins posted a very impressive line of 16.5 points per game while averaging 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

In the playoffs, Wiggins averaged over three rebounds per game more than what his career average was. The Warriors will need him to maintain that level of growth next season if they hope to repeat as champions.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast