Andrew Wiggins out for back-to-back; Draymond Green probable vs. Bucks

Wiggs out for Dubs’ back-to-back; Draymond probable vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will open up their six-game road trip without NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins (right adductor strain) will miss the next two games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the latest NBA injury report confirmed.

The 27-year-old will be re-evaluated on Thursday just before the Warriors head to Philadelphia to face the Sixers Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Golden State could also be without star veteran forward Draymond Green (left ankle sprain) vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Andre Iguodala, who has yet to play a game this season, also is out.

For Milwaukee, Joe Ingles (ACL surgery) is out, Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) is questionable and Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is probable vs. the Warriors.

Wiggins has missed the last three games with the Warriors, although head coach Steve Kerr said he doesn’t expect to be without Wiggs for long.

The last game he played in was the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3, his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 36 points over 34 minutes and added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

