Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant named All-Stars for the first time

Ohm Youngmisuk: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
JA MORANT #NBAAllStar !!!!!!!! – 7:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy to think Ja Morant is an All-Star starter in his 3rd yr w/ the Grizzlies a legit threat in the West while Zion Williamson has played only 85 gms (no gms this season) & Pelicans remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. Think that draft would’ve gone a bit differently now? – 7:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM
Tyus Jones @1Tyus
Ahhh let’s go 12!!! @Ja Morant – 7:12 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Cool for Andrew Wiggins. Bad for me, a sanctimonious dope. But cool for Andrew Wiggins. – 7:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan with all-time clap back seasons. – 7:11 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins is starting an All-Star Game before C.J. McCollum even appears in one. End fan voting. – 7:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Basketball gods, if you’re out there, please give Ja Morant a clear lane for takeoff in the All-Star Game. – 7:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?
(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Wiggins is a *what* – 7:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
22 active players have been named NBA All-Star starters by their third seasons. Ja Morant is just the ninth to do so as a starter.
Only if you knew how big this was for the city of Memphis. Historic.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Andrew Wiggins over Book? Really? – 7:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry & Ja Morant will share the backcourt as the West All-Star starters. – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
ANDREW WIGGINS.
NBA ALL-STAR STARTER. pic.twitter.com/cFc2ctWn33 – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.
Ant Edwards aka Black Jesus is dropping 40 on him. – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.
Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is an All-Star starter!!!!! – 7:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Big 12” has been heard.
Ja Morant has officially been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. https://t.co/pdFdeQP1ab pic.twitter.com/loAriHp99g – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
History: Ja Morant joins Zach Randolph and the Gasol brothers as the only Memphis Grizzlies players to make the All-Star game in franchise history. He’s the second, joining Marc Gasol, to be a starter. Historic moment for Ja Morant. Historic moment for the city. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DA77O3h68o – 7:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star backcourt starters: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:07 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
welcome to the dark 🥷🏽 – 7:07 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Oh my. Andrew Wiggins is a starting all-star. Just as we all expected years ago. – 7:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Wiggins? – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. – 7:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins just ruined hundreds of pre-writes. – 7:05 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
People are going to be so upset about Andrew Wiggins – 7:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
WIGGINS – 7:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Oh no. Wiggins over KAT – 7:05 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wow. Wiggins… – 7:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
WIGGINS?! – 7:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andrew Wiggins is a starter. Good for him. – 7:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. The power of the fan vote. – 7:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins, All-Star. Starter – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wiggins? Really? I knew he had the fan vote but the players/media didn’t shoot him down? – 7:05 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
WIGGINS???? – 7:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star Game. What an absolute farce – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Just here for Twitter to break down when Wiggins gets the nod – 7:03 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
I could watch TV to see Andrew Wiggins announced as an All-Star or I could just see it on Twitter in a moment. – 7:02 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
👀 – 7:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Theo Maledon’s last 5 games with the OKC Blue:
27 points
26 points
25 points
25 points
24 points
Theo is younger than Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.
Oh and he’s hitting buzzer beaters now too.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F2n3ivShBc – 12:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant 41 points performance leads Memphis to win
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-4… – 11:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Let’s just watch some Ja Morant highlights and marvel nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/thr… – 10:09 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said Jaren Jackson needs a Windex commercial last night.
It has me thinking. If you could hypothetically pair any product with any Grizzlies player, which would be the perfect match? – 9:54 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
with my grandma 🙌🏽 today was much needed for the both of us. appreciate all the love 🖤🤞🏽 she’s a warrior.
#Goddagreatest 🙏🏽 – 9:47 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant last 10 games: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists.
Jaren Jackson Jr. last 10 games: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Grizzlies last 10 games: 7-3 despite major roster absences around them.
This is what a plan coming together looks like. – 9:34 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“My biggest challenge of my career was the lack of recognition I received when I was younger,” Ja Morant said. “There’s been nothing more difficult than overcoming that.”
Today is the day he is recognized as one of the best players in the NBA.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:18 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
In sports, comparisons are part of the experience. But sometimes, the experience results in no comparison.
@JoeMullinax on Ja Morant the First, soon to be All-Star Starter for the Memphis Grizzlies https://t.co/Cr48YWPIVx pic.twitter.com/cWuEtzcp9X – 8:58 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
when you choose , make sure they lit as us . 🔥🐻
#GrzNxtGen – 12:06 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant dedicated the Grizzlies’ win and his 41-point night to his grandmother, who is struggling in her fight against cancer: “I just had to go out there and battle. Knowing she’s watching, knowing I couldn’t be there with her right now, I had to put on a performance.” – 12:04 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
shoutout espn man 😂😮💨 – 11:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After Jaren Jackson Jr. had 6 blocks tonight, Ja Morant said Jaren needs to be on a @Windex commercial for how he’s playing on the defensive end/glass! – 11:56 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant: “Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” pic.twitter.com/Z1SeRhoDZy – 11:56 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant, who missed yesterday’s practice for personal reasons, said his mom told him that his grandmother wanted him to play tonight & wanted to be able to watch. Ja said he was a little emotional after the 1st timeout. He credited his performance to her & what got him going. – 11:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Ja Morant (impressive to do media with so much on his heart, big ups to Big 12), that’s it for me. Check out @Joe Mullinax for @bcabraham‘s Hustle Recap, @NathanChester24‘s Grizzlies Recap, and find @J_Timberfake_‘s Report Card in the AM. @JoeMullinax signing off – 11:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Thus concludes maybe the best Ja Morant postgame of the season. – 11:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on the Grizzlies-Spurs game being removed off ESPN in favor of the Knicks-Heat:
“Shout out to whoever took us off TV. Appreciate you for that. That game right there was for you too.” – 11:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now? And the level he’s playing at on the defensive end? Six blocks.”
“Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” – 11:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During his postgame press conference, Ja Morant said, “shoutout to whoever took us off TV….That game is for you too. I don’t know what went into that…”
The Grizzlies/Spurs game was taken off of the ESPN schedule broadcast last week and replaced with Knicks/Miami. – 11:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now and the level he’s playing at the defensive end…?” Ja Morant also shouts out Steven Adams and others for their defensive skill. “…Jaren needs a Windex commercial…” – 11:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Shoutout to whoever took us off TV. That game right there was for you, too.”
ESPN flexed the Grizzlies game out of national TV for Heat-Knicks. Morant scored 41 points in a close win. – 11:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Shoutout to whoever took us off TV…that was for you…” – Ja Morant – 11:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is here. Ja says that his grandmother was on his mind “100%” and got emotional early on, but he needed to lock in and that she wanted him to be there. – 11:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant leaves no doubt, Grizz beat Spurs 118-110 – @NathanChester24 on the recap https://t.co/BLqUKdB7WJ pic.twitter.com/ppw2f2Cyo6 – 11:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that having a guy like Ja Morant that you can have so much confidence in is a “blessing” – his ability to create contact and poise was praised. – 11:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant dedicated tonight’s game to his grandmother. He said he hopes to see his grandmother tomorrow and watch the NBA All-Star announcement tomorrow with her. – 11:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant dedicated that 41-point game and win to his grandmother. She was the reason he missed practice for personal reasons yesterday.
He wants to watch the All-Star announcement with her tomorrow, but his flight was canceled. – 11:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant last 4 games:
41 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST
35 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST
38 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
33 PTS | 8 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/7Im9nmC7Bl – 11:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Grizzlies 118 Spurs 110
Grizzlies split four-game road trip.
That was a fun game. 41 points 8 assists and 5 rebounds for Ja Morant. He should an All-Starter by this time tomorrow. – 10:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 118-110
Ja Morant: 41pts, 5reb, 8ast, 2stl
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22pts, 9reb, 6blk
Desmond Bane: 20pts, 3reb, 3ast
Grizz had 28 2nd chance PTS & 62 PTS in the paint – 10:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
41 point game for Ja Morant
24 paint points
9 points from outside
8 points from the FT line
Grizz by 6 – 10:54 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant is ridiculous. – 10:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Last 5 minutes. Tie game. Dejounte Murray is picking Ja Morant up at halfcourt. Ja is one of the league’s best clutch scorers. Murray is one of the NBA’s most disruptive defenders. Here we go.🍿 – 10:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant with the Grizzlies last 7pts …
106–102 Lead for the Grizz with over 5 min left – 10:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
If you don’t think Ja Morant is an MVP candidate, then I feel bad for you. – 10:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is deep in his bag. His shooting confidence makes him soooo tough to guard. Eubanks sagged off, Morant didn’t hesitate and pulled the three. 35 points and 8 assists for 12. Grizzlies up 106-102 with 5:36 left in the 4th – 10:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant after drilling that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/QpDAKXrwaI – 10:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies went back to Ja Morant a little bit earlier than usual.
Had to do it. – 10:33 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
this is the least excited anyone has ever been describing a Ja Morant highlight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3tYLlUE2tm – 10:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant looking like a mix of Michael Jordan and Steve Nash, all while the poverty Knicks get dog-walked by the Heat on ESPN.
You HATE to see it. – 10:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Spurs have to fight Ja Morant, just on principle. A guy who’s doing this to you doesn’t respect you, you gotta do something about it 🤣 – 10:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Between the Ja Morant dunk and @Pete Pranica saying Boosie, I don’t know which was better! – 10:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JA MORANT HIGHLIGHT MACHINE – 10:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant playing like rent due and he on a 10-day contract. Sheeeeshhhh – 10:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Stop it, Ja Morant. That’s ridiculous.
I have no idea how he is finding these angles. – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is one of those Ja Morant games where you look at the box score and go, “Wait. He has 18!?” – 9:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant goes to the bench and Desmond Bane checks back in to run with the second unit. First possession is an assist from Brandon Clarke to Bane. We’re seeing how important Bane is and it’s only been one quarter. – 9:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Ja Morant:
‘He’s got uncommon speed. He manipulates his body inside the paint and finishes really well and he’s fearless. He’s got a great confidence and he believes in himself, and at the same time, he’s still unselfish. He is just a wonderful player.” – 7:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Notes from @Memphis Grizzlies pregame media availability w/ Coach Jenkins:
-Ja Morant is AVAILABLE tonight
-Brandon Clarke is “trending in a good direction” to be available tonight
-Desmond Bane is out of H&S protocols but team will be smart w/ his minutes due to busy upcoming schedule – 7:16 PM
More on this storyline
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / January 27, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 27, 2022
Sam Amick: Tonight’s @NBAonTNT show should be fun: Per source, the All-Star starters and team captains will not only be announced by the Inside the NBA crew, but first delivered by a representative from the Ernst & Young accounting firm in a briefcase and then revealed at 7 p.m. Eastern. -via Twitter @sam_amick / January 27, 2022