Andrew Tate said women who stay at his house are ‘not allowed out’ in a video clip that resurfaced after his arrest

Andrew Tate boasts about keeping women in his house while he travels in an undated YouTube clip.Andrew Tate/YouTube

In an old video clip Andrew Tate said women are “not allowed out” while staying with him.

He said women must “stay in the house” when he leaves to travel. The clip’s date was unclear.

Tate was arrested as part of a human-trafficking investigation in Romania in December.

Andrew Tate said that women are “not allowed out” when they stay at his house, speaking in an old video clip that was recently republished.

In the clip, highlighted by The Sun on January 7, Tate talked about his jet-setting lifestyle, and how he has large groups of women staying at his home.

The date of the clip was unclear, as was the specific house he meant. Insider found the same footage posted around the same time Tate was banned from YouTube, suggesting the comments are at least 6 months old.

“I’m all over the place, so I end up with all these chicks just stuck in the house, sitting there, bored, completely in love with me,” he said. “And of course they don’t go out. They’re not allowed out.”

He said people might assume the women can go out with their friends when he’s not there, but that was wrong.

“You don’t go to the club with your friends,” he said. “I don’t know what kind of bitch-ass dude is letting his chicks go to the club without him. No. You stay in the house, you don’t go nowhere. No restaurants, no clubs, nothing.”

Tate was removed from YouTube in August 2022 for violating its hate-speech policy, the company said. The reposted clips viewed by Insider date from around the time Tate’s own account went down.

Tate also boasted about his treatment of women on his now-defunct website, screenshots of which have been widely shared. Tate wrote that 50% of his employees were his girlfriend at one time and “none were in the adult entertainment industry before they met me.”

His description resembles the “loverboy method” of human trafficking, which Romanian authorities allege Tate employed in the country.

The video is recirculating after Tate was arrested over the alleged trafficking scheme in Bucharest, Romania.

Story continues

Tate, his brother Tristan, and two women were detained, accused exploiting women to produce porn for their online business. Tate and the others were initially held for 24 hours, which a Romania court extended to 30 days.

Six women came come forward as part of the investigation, Romanian officials told Insider, at least one of whom said she was raped.

Since Tate’s arrest, Insider and other outlets also reported that he was arrested on suspicion of rape in the UK in 2015, but authorities dropped the case. Tate denied the allegations.

Tate has not publicly responded to the human trafficking allegations. His lawyer gave an interview to the Romanian news outlet Gândul in which he attacked the evidence against the Tates, but stopped short of saying they are innocent.

Read the original article on Insider