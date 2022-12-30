Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days on sex trafficking, rape charges

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate was ordered held for 30 days on Friday following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges.

A Romanian court agreed to extend the former kick-boxer’s detention a day after local authorities raided his properties and discovered Tate and his brother had allegedly exploited six women who were kept as virtual prisoners in some of his luxury properties.

The 36-year-old influencer, who was born in the US and has British citizenship, had been under investigation by authorities since April.

Outside the Bucharest courthouse Friday, his lawyer denounced the extended detention.

“From our perspective, there are no grounds for taking this most drastic preventive measure,” attorney Eugene Constantin Vidineac told reporters. “But it is the judge’s prerogative.”

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities and charged with running an human trafficking organization with his brother. Digi24

Tate and his brother, Tristan — along with two other men — were busted for allegedly running a criminal organization that lured in women and held them for sexual exploitation.

“The four suspects appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites at a cost,” Romanian prosecutors said.

“They would have gained important sums of money,” they said in a statement.

Andrew Tate gained notoriety for promoting a luxurious, misogynistic lifestyle. News Licensing / MEGA

Tate gained notoriety for spewing hate speech and misogynistic comments — claiming women were to blame for being raped and belonged to men.

He developed a large online following on various social media platforms, mostly among young men, for touting a luxurious Alpha-male existence.

This week Tate got embroiled in a digital spat with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, taunting her that he’d make sure the pizza boxes shown in his video were not recycled.

Thunberg, 19, got the last laugh, mocking Tate on Twitter after his arrest, writing: “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

A Romanian court in Bucharest ordered Andrew Tate detained for 30 days on human trafficking charges. AP

Tate, a former contestant of the British reality TV show “Big Brother,” runs a “Hustler’s University” that claims to have 160,000 users who are schooled on business, investing and cryptocurrencies, among other topics.

He is a former three-time ISKA Kickboxing world champion and an Enfusion Live champ.

With Post wires