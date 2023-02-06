Andrew Tate Doc Update – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Abacus Boards Dan Reed’s Andrew Tate Doc

Abacus Media Rights has acquired worldwide sales rights (excluding the UK) to Dan Reed’s feature doc on detained social media influencer Andrew Tate. (In)Famous: Andrew Tate, which examines the rapid rise of former kickboxer and porn entrepreneur Tate, was announced by UK network Channel 4 last week. At the end of last year Tate was arrested by Romanian police on suspicion of rape, organized crime and human trafficking. He and his brother Tristan remain in jail after being detained ahead of trial. Reed, best known for Channel 4 doc Leaving Neverland, has secured full access to Tate and was in Romania during the period Tate was arrested. The film will look at how he became successful so quickly.

Liev Schreiber Narrated ‘Failure Of Russia’s Blitzkreig’ Gets Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Germany’s Autentic Distribution will sell the Live Schreiber-narrated Against All Odds: The Failure of Russia’s Blitzkrieg following a deal with the Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP). The Artem Litvinenko film will premiere on RTL network NTV on February 20 in Germany. The documentary depicts the first month of the Russo-Ukrainian war. It is a joint project of The Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP), Ukraine’s Gingers Media (Ukraine) and Liev Schreiber’s Illuminated Content, produced with the support of Andriy Zagorodnyuk’s Center for Defence Strategies. “We could see how Germany’s attitudes to Russia had changed ever since the invasion began,” said director Litvinenko. “We see them changing still. In this regard, the German premiere is very symbolic.”

Banijay Adds Head Of M&A

Banijay has hired a Head of M&A. Stéphane Préfol has taken the new role, which strongly suggests Banijay is planning to beef up its ranks further after a series of acquisitions. Préfol will be based in Paris, and report jointly to CEO Marco Bassetti, and Chief Financial Officer Cédric Brignon. He begins on March 6. Préfol has worked in M&A for 15 years and joins from Publicis Groupe, where he was Associate Director. Banijay recently secured the $30M deal for Australia’s Beyond International and was last week again linked with buying into ITV Studios. Its subsidiaries have also acquired several production companies such as Jonnydepony, Puzzle Media and A FAbrica in recent months.

Fifth Season Makes Hires And Promotions

Severance and Tokyo Vice firm Fifth Season (fka Endeavor Content) has expanded its London-based EMEA Television Distribution team with a new hire and promotions. Jennifer Ebell rises from SVP to EVP of EMEA Sales and Acquisitions, while Liz Tang, who was Director of Content is now Executive Director of Acquisitions. Ava Mustos has joined from BBC Studios as Associate Director of Sales and will report to Tang. Fabio Tinchant rises to VP from Executive Director, French Europe, CEE, MENA and Turkey and also adds South Europe and former Disney and Sony exec Maria Grazia Ursino as Director, Southern Europe, based out of Rome. Vubiquity exec Simon Algie has been appointed Executive Director, Digital Sales to oversee a push into AVOD and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) and digital transactions. Ann Schröderrises from Director, Sales, Nordics, Benelux and Ireland to Executive Director and Kaia Roemer joins as Senior Sales Manager for Germany and CEE.

Sean Whalen Cast In ‘Ash and Bone 2, A New Chapter’

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Whalen (Twister, Rob Zombie’s 3 from Hell), Billy Wirth (The Lost Boys, Godfather of Harlem) and Dawna Lee Heising (Bad President) have joined the cast of horror feature Ash and Bone 2, A New Chapter. Angelina Danielle Cama, Kaiti Wallen, Harley Wallen and Vida Ghaffarihave already joined Painted Creek Productions movie, which is set to film in Detroit, Michigan in June. Harley Wallen, is directing from a script by Bret Miller. The film follows the Vanderbilts, who head home to rebuild their lives after the brutal assault by the McKinley family, only to find they are being hunted in the city.

‘Back In The Day’ Lands At Uncork’d

EXCLUSIVE: Uncork’d Entertainment has picked up April Wright’s doc on drive-in theaters and their business in the modern day, Back in the Day. It will release in March. The film follows 11 family-owned drive-ins across the country – including L.A’s Mission Tiki, which was recently shut down, and the Field of Dreams Drive-In – to reveal how they keep the businesses alive. It features interviews with D. Edward Vogel, Dwight Grimm, and Leigh Van Swall among others. Ryan Bury at MPX negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Keith Leopard of Uncork’d Entertainment.