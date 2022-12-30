Andrew Tate Detained In Romania On Human Trafficking & Rape Charges – The Hamden Journal

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania by prosecutors on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group.

Along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian suspects, Tate was detained for 24 hours late last night (afternoon PST) following a raid of properties in Bucharest, according to Reuters, which said the brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.

Prosecutors were quoted by Reuters saying the four suspects had “appeared to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

“They would have gained important sums of money,” added the prosecutor, who told Reuters they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

A spokesperson for Tate told the UK’s Daily Mirror that “Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”

Tate, who is banned from most social media platforms, is a hugely controversial figure due to his regular diatribes about women and masculinity, leading him to be dubbed ‘the King of toxic masculinity.’

The former Big Brother contestant and kickboxing YouTuber generated viral headlines earlier this week when he shared a photo of himself filling up his Bugatti supercar with environmentalist Greta Thunberg on Twitter detailing the “enormous emissions” he was producing, only for Thunberg to respond that he has “small d**ck energy” and should “get a life.”